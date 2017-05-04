One in custody following police pursuit that began, ended in Independence

Police say the suspect, who was wanted on a warrant, led police on a pursuit for an hour. (Chopper 5)

One person is in custody following a police pursuit that ended at Winter and Appleton Avenue in Independence.

Police say the suspect, who was wanted on a warrant, led police on a pursuit for an hour.

The pursuit began on South Scott Avenue and East 14th Street.

It eventually crossed into Kansas City and Kansas City, KS before ending back up in Independence.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is expected to handle the investigation.

