One in custody following police pursuit that began, ended in Ind - KCTV5

One in custody following police pursuit that began, ended in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
Police say the suspect, who was wanted on a warrant, led police on a pursuit for an hour. (Chopper 5) Police say the suspect, who was wanted on a warrant, led police on a pursuit for an hour. (Chopper 5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person is in custody following a police pursuit that ended at Winter and Appleton Avenue in Independence.

Police say the suspect, who was wanted on a warrant, led police on a pursuit for an hour. 

The pursuit began on South Scott Avenue and East 14th Street. 

It eventually crossed into Kansas City and Kansas City, KS before ending back up in Independence. 

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is expected to handle the investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.