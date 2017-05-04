Proposed bill could change overtime pay

It’s a choice between overtime and comp time. That's the option private sector employees could have if H.R. 1180 passes the senate and President Donald Trump signs it into law. (AP)

That's the option private sector employees could have if H.R. 1180 passes the senate and President Donald Trump signs it into law.

The Republican-backed measure is said to provide more flexibility for workers to spend time with their families.

“Basically what this legislation would do would say that employers and employees have the ability to agree to comp time instead of pay at one in a half times per hour,” said Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO President Pat Dujakovich.

And though Dujakovich likes the concept of the bill, he fears it doesn’t benefit the working person.

“The problem with this is that the motivation to put this law into place does not come from the workers. It doesn’t come from the ability for the workers to enter into a collective bargaining agreement to have some say or negotiate how the benefit is accrued, how it’s paid out and when it’s paid out,” Dujakovich said.

According to the wording of the bill, it does prevent employers from forcing workers to take comp time instead of paid overtime.

However, it also allows an employer to revoke the comp time offer.

Lenexa resident Randy Hufford sees the comp time as a good thing for working families.

“If something comes up where they need to have time off, they can get business taken care of without losing pay or being penalized for it. It gives them some options that we didn’t have back in the day,” Hufford said.

The bill passed the House with Republican support. It will need eight Democrats to vote for it in the Senate to avoid a filibuster.

