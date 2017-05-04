Construction underway for $7.5M Shawnee office project

Construction is underway for a new $7.5 million office project in Shawnee. (KCTV5)

Construction is underway for a new $7.5 million office project in Shawnee.

The Stag’s Creek Development sits right on the Northwest corner of Goddard and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

It’ll be the only upscale “Class A” office space of its kind along the Interstate 35 corridor between Lenexa and Downtown Kansas City.

The building will be about 35,000-square feet. It is three-stories will be an innovative design with steel and glass. It will also feature Shawnees first underground parking garage along with two retailers – a frozen custard restaurant and a Raising Canes chicken.

According to developer Kevin Tubbesing, the site did bring on challenges including having to move two creeks and re-orienting them to the north in order to create enough development area. They also had to clean up two hazardous waste sites.

“The site is completely clean. We broke ground a few months ago. We’ve stabilized the ground under the building and we’ll be coming out of the ground with concrete steel momentarily,” Tubbesing said.

The project is said to be complete by Oct. 2017.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.