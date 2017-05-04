Police: Man shot in head in KCK at 9th, Gilmore

Police are working a life-threatening shooting Thursday evening.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. at South Ninth Street and Gilmore Avenue.

Investigators on scene say the victim was struck in the head.

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said multiple suspects are in custody.

BREAKING: KCK police investigating a shooting near 9th and Gilmore. I saw two people in custody. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/O8Jo9ed3jT — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) May 4, 2017

