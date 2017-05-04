Police: Man shot at 9th, Gilmore dies - KCTV5

Police: Man shot at 9th, Gilmore dies

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Rudy Harper, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Rudy Harper/KCTV5 Rudy Harper/KCTV5
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Five days after being shot, a victim has died from his injuries. 

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler said the man shot at 9th and Gilmore on May 9 died from his injuries. 

It's KCK's 12th homicide of 2017. 

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. last Thursday at South Ninth Street and Gilmore Avenue.

Investigators on scene say the victim was struck in the head. 

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said multiple suspects are in custody. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.