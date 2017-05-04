Police: Man shot at 9th, Gilmore dies

Five days after being shot, a victim has died from his injuries.

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler said the man shot at 9th and Gilmore on May 9 died from his injuries.

It's KCK's 12th homicide of 2017.

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. last Thursday at South Ninth Street and Gilmore Avenue.

Investigators on scene say the victim was struck in the head.

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said multiple suspects are in custody.

BREAKING: KCK police investigating a shooting near 9th and Gilmore. I saw two people in custody. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/O8Jo9ed3jT — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) May 4, 2017

