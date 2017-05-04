Car loses control, strikes two homes in Olathe - KCTV5

Car loses control, strikes two homes in Olathe

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a car lost control and struck a house in Olathe. 

Police say the crash happened at Warwick and 160th Place. 

The Olathe Police Department's public information officer says it happened around 5 p.m. The vehicle went through the backyard and struck a second house. 

No injuries have been reported yet. 

