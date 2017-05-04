Descendant of infamous mint julep recipe lives in Kansas City

More than 80,000 mint juleps will be served at this weekend at Churchill Downs. And, as luck would have it, the descendant of the creator of most famous mint julep recipe lives in Kansas City. (File)

The field is set for the 143rd Kentucky Derby on Saturday and nothing goes better with the infamous horse race than an icy, cold mint julep.

More than 80,000 mint juleps will be served at this weekend at Churchill Downs. And, as luck would have it, the descendant of the creator of most famous mint julep recipe lives in Kansas City.

Bill Buckner, 90, was eight years old when his father at West Point, Gen. Simon Bolivar Buckner Jr., was commissioned to personally mix and serve his mint juleps for President Franklin Roosevelt and Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1935.

Buckner was told that the juleps were well received by all, particularly Roosevelt.

As the story goes, Bill Buckner says the president asked the butler for another mint julep.

"[The butler] came to my father and said, 'The president wants another. I don't think he outta,'" he said.

When McArthur was offered another he said, 'No, I think I'll stop while I still know who is president,' Buckner recalls.

Since that day, the recipe has become legendary in both American literary and mixology history.

Bill Buckner's father was asked by a top government official for the recipe. And not wanting to admit it's simplicity, he responded with a long eloquently worded response: Attached.

To this day, Bill Buckner still honors the family recipe. He grows his special mint in his garden at the Bishop Spencer Place where he lives.

He plans to serve the special mint juleps to 60 of his friends there this weekend.

