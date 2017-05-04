Shawnee Mission School District criticized for school staffing contract

Outsourcing will save the district about $3,000 per year. (KCTV)

A move to hire an outside company to take care of substitute services for Shawnee Mission School District is drawing some concerns.

The district’s superintendent is expected to leave his position soon but got the green light on his recommendation to outsource the service for substitute teachers.

Last week, the Board of Education approved a three-year contract with Kelly Educational Staffing to take over the district’s in-house substitute operations.

It is in response to persistent issues keeping a pool of qualified substitutes full enough to meet the district’s needs.

Outsourcing will save the district about $3,000 per year.

The change has drawn criticism from some parents, who worry it will lead to more inexperienced substitutes in the classroom.

“My only concern is just to make sure they are still thoroughly doing background checks and make sure that they have the teaching credentials and the certification that they need in order to be in a classroom,” said Kelly Jackson. “But I would say that, if they still meet the same criteria, it’s fine.”

KCTV5 reached out to Kelly Educational Staffing and was referred to Shawnee Mission School District.

We contacted Shawnee Mission School District and were unable to contact anyone.

The district does have a 60-day exit clause in the contract if they aren’t satisfied.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.