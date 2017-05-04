Garth Brooks ticket mix-up leaves multiple Kansas City fans empty handed

Just one day remains before Garth Brooks swoops in for his seven-day concert marathon. But hours out from the big event, one family says the tickets they bought are gone. (KCTV5)

Just one day remains before Garth Brooks swoops in for his seven-day concert marathon. But hours out from the big event, one family says the tickets they bought are gone.

When it came time to buy tickets for the show, it was a matter of luck for Ashley Kallas who was able to get six tickets altogether and seven rows from the stage. But just a week before the big show, she realized she never got them.

"I felt like I did everything right. I went to AXS. I bought them straight through the person you're supposed to buy them through. I waited to get my tickets. I paid for them in full. I used my email and address, it matched and everything. My credit card was correct, and I was just in total shock," Kallas said.

She was in shock because a week ago she realized she didn't have an email with her tickets, but the mystery didn't stop there.

"Ended up finding my tickets on StubHub, so I wake up the next morning freaking out calling AXS and trying to figure it out, and nobody knew what was going on. They just told me that my tickets had gotten canceled because I was flagged as a scalper for some reason," Kallas said.

According to Kallas, she bought the tickets using her information, but she used an email that she shares with her boyfriend for their business, but his name is on it and not hers. She believes that may be the reason it was flagged.

"Sprint [Center] said that they were the ones that canceled it because they just have flag systems and somehow mine fell through the cracks," she said.

But now, officials with the Sprint Center say that's not the case and that any notification about accounts being flagged should have come through AXS, the ticketing company.

"Those notifications come from the ticketing company. That is correct, because the venue does not run the algorithm or is not privy to the algorithm in terms of what they search for in terms of fraudulent activity," said Shani Tate, vice president of marketing and communication at the Sprint Center.

Tate also points out that this situation is an anomaly when looking at the 117,000 tickets sold, and one that was handled.

"Those handful of transactions that called the box office, their situation has been rectified, and they all have new tickets," Tate said.

Kallas does have new tickets but in a different section.

KCTV5 News did reach out to AXS to find out where the miscommunication may have been and if they normally send notifications that tell people their accounts have been flagged. So far, they have not been available to comment.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.