Fire Safety House helps educate children, save lives

The Fire Safety House visits second grade classrooms in more than 30 Olathe schools each year. (KCTV)

You can do your best to prepare for a house fire, but nothing compares to the real thing. On Thursday, fire officials tried to emulate exactly what the flames and smoke inside a home would be like in order to teach children how to survive.

As the kids from Green Springs Elementary make their way into the Fire Safety House on wheels, they see what can spark a fire in the home. Things such as gas cans, irons, and pots on the stove.

Most fires happen in the kitchen, where unattended cooking causes fires.

The house is bringing the fire safety training experience to a whole new level.

Donny Pfeifer, a fire education specialist, said it’s something every kid needs to see.

“They do fire drills at school, so why aren’t they doing them at home?” he asked.

So, to make sure it happens, the house is brought to them.

It uses real smoke and has warm doors. Kids even practice escaping from a window by using a ladder.

In addition to the hands-on activities, Pfeifer said being mentally prepared for a fire also helps save lives.

“The things we stress the most are age, are knowing address and phone number, telling their grownups that the smoke alarms need to work, and having a fire escape plan so they know what to do and where to go once it happens,” he explained.

The Fire Safety House has been around for 15 years.

The Fire Safety House visits second-grade classrooms in more than 30 Olathe schools each and every year. It’s used to train more than 2,000 children each year.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.