Tom Watson gives free golf lessons to Kansas City veterans

You can't beat getting free golf lessons from one of the greatest to ever play, and that's exactly what some of our nation's heroes got to do Thursday.

The free clinic was something Tom Watson was happy to do, and both parties benefited from the fun afternoon.

“It was a really awesome opportunity to have a professional like Tom Watson come out here and do this for our veterans," said Michael Slusser, an Army veteran with 29 years of service.

“Doing a clinic sometimes helps me with my golf swing, I’m coming up with thoughts to help people and the thought helps me," Watson added.

The help for the disabled veterans went beyond the fundamentals of a golf swing.

“Great for our veterans to have some skills to try and decompress and reduce some of that stress that they experienced throughout their service," said Slusser.

Watson has hit thousands of golf shots on the PGA tour, but he says some of his most satisfying moments come right here on the driving range in front of veterans.

“I’ve never been shot at, I’ve never had my life put in danger like that, and for them to go out and do the things they do for our country, to get the bad guys, I’m really honored to be in their company," Watson said.

Whether it was from Watson perspective or from those participating in the clinic, the lessons and stories made for one fun and productive day.

“There is plenty to learn, the shoulders, the head, all those basic things you know," said Slusser.

Yet, there is nothing basic about spending the day with a gracious Watson who honored his heroes the best way he could.

