Married police officers making difference in Kansas City

Kevin and Diana Cauley are on the board for the Guns and Hoses Ride which happens every June and goes from Lenexa up north to Worth Harley Davidson. (KCTV5)

Some local police officers, who happen to be married, are making a difference in Kansas City.

Every dime of the proceeds benefits a fellow police officer, firefighter or first responder who needs help, someone who is sick or hurt. It’s something the Cauleys are happy to spend their time on.

“Whenever you hear about an officer or a firefighter or any first responder who is in need, we’ve always gotten together as a team,” said Deputy Chief Kevin Cauley with the Leawood Police Department.

