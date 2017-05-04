Married police officers make difference in Kansas City for fellow brotherhood

Deputy Leawood Chief of Police Kevin Cauley and his wife Capt. Diana Cauley with the Lenexa Police Department don't just help part time when it's needed but all the time. (KCTV5)

The bond between first responders is a strong one and always has been.

Deputy Leawood Chief of Police Kevin Cauley and his wife Capt. Diana Cauley with the Lenexa Police Department don't just help part time when it's needed but all the time.

"We’re just family,” Kevin Cauley said.

And that's the easy answer for why the two do what they do.

The two will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary next week, and they are both on the board for the Kansas City Guns and Hoses benefit ride, a 100-percent local organization that raises money for first responders and their families when they need it the most -- when someone is injured or sick.

"Life doesn’t stop. The bills don’t stop. The families don’t stop. The kids activities don’t stop. And we want them to feel as normal as possible during a difficult time,” Diana Cauley said.

Getting involved in the organization was an easy decision for the couple.

"What else can you do away from work where you can you get a good feeling for helping somebody,” Kevin Cauley said.

His wife agrees.

"If a police officer can’t work, we can’t work, and that is so devastating financially ... not just mentally ... just devastates you,” Diana Cauley said.

Paul Argeropoulos is one of this year's Guns and Hoses recipients. He was forced to retire from the Paola Police Department after getting sick in 2015. He has a debilitating leg condition that left him unable to walk well.

The detective would often fall at work or be unable to climb the stairs, but that's not all.

The father of five, including three under the age of 12, is also on the waiting list for a kidney. One was removed last year and the other is functioning at only 4-percent.

"Most days pretty beat ... pretty worn down," Argeropoulos said.

To say it's been rough for this family is an understatement. His wife, Mary Kathryn, says it’s been very humbling.

"We’ve always been self-sufficient, and we’ve found ourselves in a situation where we’re not even sure how we’re going to pay for school lunches or if somebody wants to do dance or soccer. What do you do? The money isn’t there,” she said.

That's why the Argeropoulos family was one of three chosen families for the Guns and Hoses benefit ride this year. That money will go a long way toward helping not only them but two other families. And helping these local families is something Diana and Kevin Cauley can't imagine not being a part of.

"You can give to United Way. We can give to other charities, but you never ... that family is right here and you see their pain and you see their suffering and their hardship,” Diana Cauley said.

It was Guns and Hoses that brought in Alexander Goodwin and his family and presented them with a check for $500 right after they arrived in Kansas City.

The Cauleys bonded with the Goodwins and spend time with them doing what they can to help every week. They may not have a lot of free time because of all they do for others, but it's the feeling of doing so much good that keeps these two going.

"You’re changing one family at a time and it’s just a special feeling,” Kevin Cauley said.

Diana Cauley says the gravity of it hits hard when they make their check presentation.

“The check presentation ... its hits you that day, because we start in December seeking for our families, and I’m thinking about our last check. It does, it hits you really. It makes everything worthwhile," she said.

Last year's recipients split $32,000, and every year, the benefit ride grows.

