1-35 ramp in Claycomo reopens after semi spills cargo during crash

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A wreck between a truck and tractor trailer closed parts of a major interstate overnight.

The crash happened about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday on the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to US Highway 69. All lanes of northbound Interstate 35 were closed after the accident while crews cleared the roadway.

Authorities say a Mazda truck and a semi hauling Arm and Hammer cleaning solution collided near the exit ramp.

The accident ripped the front bumper and a tire off of the semi. Some of the cleaning solution being carried by the semi was spilled onto the road. Crews spent nearly eight hours cleaning the spill.

Authorities say construction equipment on the side of the interstate could have played a part in the accident.

A tow truck hauled the semi from the scene of the accident about 6 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

