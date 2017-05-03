Traffic near Kansas City school a nightmare, neighbors say

Rising tension at a downtown intersection has some neighbors concerned. (KCTV5)

Those neighbors live in Quality Hill next to Quality Hill Academy, where they say drivers become extremely angry during pick-up hours because traffic is at a standstill for nearly a half hour.

They say they wait 20 to 30 minutes just to travel less than 500 feet. Sometimes the entrance to their driveway is blocked by drivers in the pick-up line.

They’ve made number complaints to school officials, the city, and police.

It’s an ongoing traffic nightmare in the afternoon at the corner of 11th and Pennsylvania says Tom Osborn, who lives nearby.

“People start honking, they start driving around the median on the wrong side of the road," Osborn said. "It’s generally a bad situation.”

Osborn says the dangerous situation occurs when parents pick-up their children from Quality Hill Academy.

On Wednesday, school employees directed traffic after they saw our cameras.

Osborn says he tried to be a good neighbor and spoke with school administrators several times.

“We love having the school here," Osborn said. "This is the greatest addition we've had to our neighborhood and we're really trying to work this out, but really the ball is in their court. And they need to do something to alleviate this problem.”

The school issued this statement to KCTV5 News:

“Student drop-off and pick-up in a dense, Downtown residential community is complicated. We are happy to hear from others in our community regarding better approaches.”

Neighbors have made numerous complaints to a non-emergency number.

Kansas City police are aware of this situation.

