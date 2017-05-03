Shots fired between parties on U.S. Highway 40, E. 47th Street

Independence police are investigating an exchange of gunfire between two people at the intersection of a busy highway.

Police say the shooting happened on U.S. Highway 40 and East 47th Street.

Two individuals fired shots at each other, but no one was injured.

All individuals are either in police custody or have been in contact with officers.

Witnesses say the shooting was loud and scary.

"When I heard the shots, I dropped my keys and I turned around and looked," said CJ Thomas. "They jumped in and smashed out and they were gone."

Thomas was getting his mail at the apartments on the north side of the street when the shooting happened.

Police caught up with both cars less than a half mile away - just west of Noland.

They later found a bullet hole in the manager's office of the Midwest Mobile Home Park.

The manager came back so they could collect the bullet.

She says she is sometimes at the office until 6:45 and once police found where the bullet went, she's never been so glad she took off early.

Police are questioning the people in both cars.

They're still trying to sort out the details to determine who will be arrested.

They did say they believe the two people knew each other and that this was not a case of road rage.

