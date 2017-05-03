Dean offers advice for career-ready students

According to Johnson County Community College Dean of Students, Paul Kyle, students should always be working on their soft skills. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5)

With graduation quickly approaching students may be preparing to go off into the workforce.

Even without a job secured or a clear long term plan in place, it’s important to start thinking about honing your career skills now because you never know when that job opportunity might come up.

According to Johnson County Community College Dean of Students, Paul Kyle, students should always be working on their soft skills.

He said working on communications skills, resume writing and being on time to things will pay off.

Kyle said when you get an interview it's a good idea to find someone who will critique you in a mock interview to help with anxiety.

Also, make sure you are comparing job offers.

It's important to determine which location and salary better suits you.

Kyle said with the job market being competitive, it's crucial to be well prepared.

"You can typically tell when someone's not prepared. They come in and either the resumes aren't very good, or they don't interview very well, they don't have the skills they need. So sitting down with those individuals that know what it takes to get a job and the skills, as well as the soft skills, just makes you a better individual and more competitive out there,” Kyle said.

Kyle added it's important to use all resources available to you, whether that being online or at your college career center.

