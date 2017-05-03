Vehicle slams into local Jimmy John's

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, according to police. (Grady Reid/KCTV5)

Police are investigating after a car slammed into a local Jimmy John's restaurant at 10th and Broadway.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, according to police.

At this time, it's unknown what led up to the crash.

Chopper 5 Video:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.