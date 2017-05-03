Vehicle slams into local Jimmy John's - KCTV5

Vehicle slams into local Jimmy John's

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, according to police.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a car slammed into a local Jimmy John's restaurant at 10th and Broadway. 

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, according to police. 

At this time, it's unknown what led up to the crash. 

