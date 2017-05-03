Registered sex offender caught downloading pornography at Overland Park library

A registered sex offender was caught downloading pornography at a Johnson County Library.

It happened a few weeks ago at the branch located at West 87th Street and Farley.

KCTV5 News is not releasing the suspect's name at this time since he's officially not been charged.

Investigators say when police interviewed him, he admitted he did an Internet search on "boys' bodies," which produced a number of pornographic images of children.

They also found nearly 4,000 images of pornography, much of it was child pornography on a flash drive he was carrying.

The man was already registered as a sex offender for two previous convictions for child sex crimes.

He was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Workers at the library say there's certainly no reason to not bring your children here, but just make sure you always watch them carefully as you would anywhere else.

This case has been turned over to the FBI for investigation and charges.

