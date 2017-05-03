Why wild mushrooms could be bad for your dog

Some dogs will eat anything.

But if your dog ingests a wild mushroom from your yard, it could lead to vomiting or even death.

There are many types of wild mushrooms, but because some can be so dangerous for dogs, experts recommend keeping your pet away from them all.

If your dog does eat one, owners should treat it as an emergency and see a vet immediately.

In some cases a dog can experience symptoms as early as thirty minutes after ingestion. Or it can be days, which could be too late.

Veterinarian Paige Maasen said there are many ways to keep your dog from eating mushrooms.

“Just try to keep your dog on a leash. Check your yard periodically, especially in areas that have standing water or wood piles where they might see more mushroom activity. Dig those up and throw them away,” Maasen said.

If your dog does eat a mushroom, Maasen recommends bringing one of the mushrooms into the vet so they can identify what it is.

This will then help them treat your pet.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.