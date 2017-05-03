73 become American citizens at Kansas City ceremony

Becoming an American citizen is something many immigrants dream of. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5)

Becoming an American citizen is something many immigrants dream of.

On Wednesday, dozens of people in Kansas City, MO had that dream come true: 73 people from 39 different countries took an oath to become naturalized citizens at the Kansas City Public Library.

Many of these people have been in the U.S. for three or more years.

They studied long hours to pass the citizenship test and interviews.

Maria Pangilinea remembers her father as she celebrates this milestone.

"He passed away before we came here and I know he's glad that I got citizenship, but my sister sponsored me here to come here," said Pangilinea.

Now, she and many others have more rights as U.S. citizens.

"You can vote, some jobs require that you're a citizen, so things like that are very important," said Julie Robinson, refugee immigrant services emergency outreach manager. "It helps you bring your other family members over."

This was the second ceremony held at the library.

Organizers hope to hold more in the future.

