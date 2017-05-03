I-70 named most dangerous highway in Kansas

Geotab has released its list of most dangerous highways in each state.

In Kansas, Interstate 70 was named the most dangerous highway in Kansas.

The highway runs 424 miles from the Colorado border to the Missouri border.

In the last decade, the Kansas portion of I-70 has had 134 fatal crashes, killing 155 people.

“Those speed limits are set for a reason," said Candice Breshears of the Kansas Highway Patrol. "That doesn't mean you can go more over that speed limit. Slow down. Take your time getting places and give yourself following distance behind other vehicles.”

According to the same study, the most dangerous highway in Missouri is U.S. Route 63, which travels north to south through central Missouri.

It's averaged 15 fatal crashes a year over the past decade.

