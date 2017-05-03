Kansas lawmakers cancel debate on $1 billion tax increase

Kansas lawmakers have cancelled debate on a $1 billion-plus tax increase Wednesday because leaders didn't think it has enough support.

House Taxation Committee Chairman Rep. Steven Johnson says the measure that was to have been debated Wednesday afternoon didn't have enough support to override a veto, and it might not have enough backing to pass.

The bill would roll back tax cuts for individuals and small business owners that GOP Gov. Sam Brownback has championed.

Brownback vetoed a similar measure in February but declined to say Wednesday whether he would reject the new measure.

A similar $879 million plan fell flat Tuesday because some lawmakers worried that it wouldn't raise enough money to satisfy a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that says the state must allocate more money for schools.

Legislation has no particular order

The three major pieces of legislation that need to be drafted during the Kansas Legislature's veto session have no particular order.

That is frustrating some Kansas City area lawmakers.

For some lawmakers, they were oping to see more movement on funding for Kansas schools.

"“School finance should come first because we have a formula but we don’t have a funding mechanism and that should not be the task of the education committee," Kansas Rep. Valdenia Winn said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.