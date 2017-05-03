Lenexa police identify persons of interest in theft

UPDATE: The individuals have been identified. The Lenexa Police Department said,

These two individuals have been identified and our case will be moving forward for possible charging by the District Attorney’s Office. We thank our media partners for getting this information disseminated which allowed the public to assist.

The Lenexa Police Department is asking for help in locating two persons of interest in connection to a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card investigation.

Police say the victim's purse was stolen from her shopping cart.

More information from the Lenexa Police Department:

Person #1 – white male, thin to medium build, brown beard and mustache, with a “sleeve” tattoo on his right arm, and tattoo’s on his left inside forearm



Person #2 – white female, mid 20’s-30’s, medium build, long brown hair with reddish tint, with a large tattoo on her upper left arm



Vehicle #1 – black, 2 door Chevrolet pickup truck, with a silver toolbox in the bed, and a large “Monster Energy” decal in the rear window



Vehicle #2 – dark Ford Probe Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured individuals or vehicles is asked to call Detective Rader at 913-825-8169 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

