Man hijacks vehicle in drive-thru in Shawnee, flees from scene of accident

The robbery happened about 11:40 a.m. at a business in the 6600 block of Hilltop Road. (KCTV5)

Police officers in Shawnee are searching for a man who hijacked a person at a drive-thru and then ran from the scene of an accident on Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened about 11:40 a.m. at a business in the 6600 block of Hilltop Road.

Authorities say a man was sitting in the drive-thru of a business when another man approached him and attempted to take his vehicle by force.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and was later involved in a vehicle accident.

From the accident, the man fled in a blue passenger vehicle driven by a female.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.