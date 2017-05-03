Man hijacks vehicle in drive-thru in Shawnee, flees from scene o - KCTV5

Man hijacks vehicle in drive-thru in Shawnee, flees from scene of accident

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The robbery happened about 11:40 a.m. at a business in the 6600 block of Hilltop Road. (KCTV5) The robbery happened about 11:40 a.m. at a business in the 6600 block of Hilltop Road. (KCTV5)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Police officers in Shawnee are searching for a man who hijacked a person at a drive-thru and then ran from the scene of an accident on Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened about 11:40 a.m. at a business in the 6600 block of Hilltop Road.

Authorities say a man was sitting in the drive-thru of a business when another man approached him and attempted to take his vehicle by force.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and was later involved in a vehicle accident.

From the accident, the man fled in a blue passenger vehicle driven by a female.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.