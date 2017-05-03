KCMO man faces 5 additional charges for Jimmy John's robbery, carjacking

Rayford told investigators he had stolen both of the handguns from his crack-cocaine dealer, who he owed money. (KCPD)

A Kansas City man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on additional charges related to the armed robbery of a Jimmy John’s restaurant and a carjacking.

Terry K. Rayford, 54, of Kansas City, MO, was charged in a five-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury. The indictment replaces a criminal complaint that was filed against Rayford on Friday and includes additional charges.

The federal indictment charges Rayford with one count of carjacking, one count of armed robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Rayford was originally charged with being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to the indictment, the charges stem from two incidents that occurred on April 26.

Rayford allegedly robbed the Jimmy John’s restaurant, located at 3900 Broadway Boulevard, at gunpoint. He is also charged with brandishing a Witness-P .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.

The indictment alleges that Rayford stole a 1998 Ford Econoline E350 van at gunpoint on the same day. He is charged with using or brandishing a Witness-P .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Jimenez 9mm semi-automatic handgun during the carjacking.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Rayford has 13 felony convictions for robbery and he was on parole at the time of the alleged offenses.

According to an affidavit, the firearms were found in Rayford’s vehicle after he was stopped by Independence, MO, police officers at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers received information about a person matching the description of the suspect in the Jimmy John’s restaurant the day before. A retired major with the Kansas City Police Department had seen a video of the robbery broadcast on the news and saw Rayford, who appeared to be the robbery suspect, driving in the area of 40 Highway and Crysler Avenue in Independence, MO.

Independence police officers stopped Rayford’s vehicle. When they ordered him to get out of his vehicle, officers found the Witness-P .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun lying on the driver’s side floorboard. Rayford was arrested and his vehicle towed. During an inventory of the vehicle, the Jimenez 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the back pouch of the front passenger seat.

Rayford told investigators he had stolen both of the handguns from his crack-cocaine dealer, who he owed money.

