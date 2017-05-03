Space race: Raytown students build low-orbit satellite

A young boy is dead after falling off of a tractor in McPherson County Friday. It happened at around 8:45 in the evening southwest of Inman. McPherson County Sheriff Investigator Captain Doug Anderson says Nine-year-old Cayden Avery was mowing the lawn with his dad when they struck something that jarred the tractor. Cayden fell off and was struck by the tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Captain Anderson says the boy's father was taken to the hospital for emotional trau...More >
A young boy is dead after falling off of a tractor in McPherson County Friday. It happened at around 8:45 in the evening southwest of Inman. McPherson County Sheriff Investigator Captain Doug Anderson says Nine-year-old Cayden Avery was mowing the lawn with his dad when they struck something that jarred the tractor. Cayden fell off and was struck by the tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Captain Anderson says the boy's father was taken to the hospital for emotional trau...More >
The teen arrested and charged in the murder of gas station clerk John Stevens could spend the rest of her life behind bars.More >
The teen arrested and charged in the murder of gas station clerk John Stevens could spend the rest of her life behind bars.More >
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >
Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting in the 8600 block of N. Rhode Avenue in Kansas City.More >
Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting in the 8600 block of N. Rhode Avenue in Kansas City.More >
Michael Jones' sentencing closes the murder case, but Adrian’s death may bring about changes to state law. There are three big things that could change including homeschooling, mandated reporting and maybe even changes to the Division of Children and Family Services.More >
Michael Jones' sentencing closes the murder case, but Adrian’s death may bring about changes to state law. There are three big things that could change including homeschooling, mandated reporting and maybe even changes to the Division of Children and Family Services.More >
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >
A Raytown family brought home a new puppy that died in their arms 36 hours later. The Jensen family contacted KCTV5 News after they couldn’t get answers from the breeder who they paid $750 for the puppy.More >
A Raytown family brought home a new puppy that died in their arms 36 hours later. The Jensen family contacted KCTV5 News after they couldn’t get answers from the breeder who they paid $750 for the puppy.More >
Women all over the country claim to be suffering from something called "breast implant illness." The list of symptoms is long and varied, but most doctors say the illness doesn't exist.More >
Women all over the country claim to be suffering from something called "breast implant illness." The list of symptoms is long and varied, but most doctors say the illness doesn't exist.More >
Many Leavenworth residents were shocked by what they found when they searched for an Autozone on Google.More >
Many Leavenworth residents were shocked by what they found when they searched for an Autozone on Google.More >
Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting at Swope Parkway and East Meyer Boulevard. The victim has life threatening injuries, according to Kansas City police dispatch. No suspect has been arrested yet, according to police. More information when available. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting at Swope Parkway and East Meyer Boulevard. The victim has life threatening injuries, according to Kansas City police dispatch. No suspect has been arrested yet, according to police. More information when available. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >