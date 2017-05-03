Kelli Taylor - KCTV5

Kelli Taylor joined KCTV5 News in April 2017 as a multimedia journalist. Kelli Taylor joined KCTV5 News in April 2017 as a multimedia journalist.

She grew up in Michigan and graduated from Eastern Michigan University.

Kelli started in the business as a producer and entertainment reporter for AOL in Los Angeles, CA. From there, she made the transition to television, working as a reporter and anchor at KYMA in Yuma, AZ and as a reporter at WEYI in her hometown of Flint, MI.

While in Flint, Kelli played an important role telling stories about the city's struggle with extremely high lead in its water.

When Kelli is not reporting, she's spending quality time with her young daughter, working out and exploring Kansas City.

