Big changes coming to shape the future of downtown Kansas City

Kansas City is not the same place it was 20 years ago.

The Sprint Center, Kauffman Center and streetcar are just a few of the changes the city has seen, but there’s more to come.

"We believe we are back in the game," said Sean O’Byrne, a member of the Downtown Council of Kansas City. "The competition is continuing to move so we need to keep on moving."

O’Byrne says there are big changes to come.

“I’m extremely proud of what’s happened during the last 20 years. I can’t wait to see what happens during the next 20,” he said.

The Downtown Council of Kansas City reports, from 2000-2012, more than $5.2 billion of investment was completed in downtown Kansas City. Currently, there is $955,500 in projects planned for downtown.

Five of the big changes you could see soon in Kansas City include a downtown population and housing boom, a Downtown Campus for the Arts for the University of Missouri-Kansas City, a convention center hotel and streetcar expansion.

Population growth from the current 24,000 residents to 40,000 is within the next 10 years. And of the 2,400 residential units currently under construction, another 3,900 are planned.

The Downtown Campus for the Arts is a $96 million project that will bring state of the art dance studios and rehearsal halls built in the heart of the Crossroads District.

A 900-room hotel could break ground this year in hopes of attracting big-time conventions and events back to Kansas City.

Also, a vote this summer in favor of the streetcar expansion would double the streetcar’s current route, extending the streetcar all the way down to the UMKC campus.

