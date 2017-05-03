House fire displaces family in KCMO

Fire officials say an electrical fire started in the basement of the home. (KCTV5)

A morning electrical fire has displaced a family in Kansas City.

The fire started about 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 8300 block of E 104th Terrace.

Fire officials say an electrical fire started in the basement of the home.

A majority of the fire was contained in the basement but smoke damaged large parts of the home.

The family living at the home was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

