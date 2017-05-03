KCK man charged with engaging in indecent liberties with a child

Bryan Smith, 30, of Kansas City, KS, has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16. (Johnson County Jail)

A Kansas man is facing felony charges after being accused of engaging in indecent liberties with a child.

Bryan Smith, 30, of Kansas City, KS, has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16.

Court documents say the incident happened in Johnson County, KS, on March 27.

Allegedly, Smith engaged in lewd fondling or touching of a child who was between 14 and 16-years old. Smith is also accused of enticing or inviting the child to commit or submit to an unlawful sexual act.

Smith is being held on $100,000 bond.

