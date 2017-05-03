School bus driver believes bus hit pedestrian in Merriam

The driver stopped, but never found the pedestrian. (KCTV5)

A school bus driver had a frightening start to the morning after hitting what the driver believes was a pedestrian on Wednesday.

It happened before 6:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 at Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Kansas Highway Patrol says they received a call of a school bus whose driver believed they hit a pedestrian who ran out in front of them.

The driver stopped, but never found the pedestrian. The driver eventually returned to the bus and continued to drive.

Authorities have cleared the scene. No one was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.