Tactical operation in Lone Jack concludes with one in custody

A tactical operation in Lone Jack that we first told you about on KCTV5 News at 6 has ended safely with one man in custody. (KCTV5)

A tactical operation in Lone Jack that we first told you about on KCTV5 News at 6 has ended safely with one man in custody.

But it's not the person you might expect.

Police came to a home near Lone Jack High School because the homeowner says someone was in the house with a gun burglarizing him. But in the end, police say there was no burglary - and the only person taken into custody was the homeowner who placed the 911 call.

Police had the road blocked for about an hour and a half.

Some stood with rifles drawn.

Highway Patrol and several other agencies were called to help.

And a baseball game at the high school was stopped, with everyone moving inside as a precaution. Police say the homeowner was outside with a gun when they arrived. He said a man he knew was inside with a gun. They disarmed him, then got a female friend out of the house.

She said no one was inside, but they didn't want to take any chances.

They eventually determined through cell phone records that the man in question was in Raytown and no burglary actually happened.

"To make sure that all of the citizens and police officers and everybody involved went home safe tonight, we called a tactical situation to have the house cleared," said Lone Jack Police Chief Bill Forbes. "We found out the individual was not in the house, no one was there, and everybody's going home safe."

Police took the homeowner into custody on outstanding warrants. They would not specify what the warrants were for.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.