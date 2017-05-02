Tactical operation in Lone Jack concludes with one in custody

Police are investigating after the owner of a local restaurant was shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas.More >
Police investigating the case of a couple found dead in an Olathe home believe that the man fatally shot his wife before turning the handgun on himself.
A partial eclipse will be visible in all of Kansas City -- but you'll only see the whole thing if you head a few miles north to North Kansas City.
On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker's Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.
A mermaid found was floating in the of Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. Coast Guard wants information on it.
The findings of Jackson County's Jail audit were troubling. The auditor said he saw two officers trying to supervise more than 130 inmates, and said that is an impossible task.
A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting near 37th Street and Woodland Avenue.
Police say a man attacked two women with a machete then led police on a high speed chase through San Antonio, Texas.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
