One arrested following shooting in KCK - KCTV5

One arrested following shooting in KCK

Posted: Updated:
File photo. File photo.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police have arrested an individual in connection to a shooting in KCK. 

The shooting happened at 22nd and Silver Court in Kansas City, KS. 

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler said a suspect was in custody in connection to the shooting. 

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.