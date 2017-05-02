VIDEO: Topeka police officer saves 4-year-old child with autism - KCTV5

VIDEO: Topeka police officer saves 4-year-old child with autism from drowning

The video starts with Officer Aaron Bulmer searching for some people who involved in a fight in the area around SW 16th Street and SW Clay Street around 11:30 Sunday morning. (Topeka Police Department)

The Topeka Police Department released bodycam footage from the officer who jumped into a pond Monday to save a 4-year-old child with autism.

The video starts with Officer Aaron Bulmer searching for some people who involved in a fight in the area around SW 16th Street and SW Clay Street around 11:30 Sunday morning.

He spots the child next to the Central Park Community Center pond. As he gets out of his cruiser to talk to him, the kid slips in. Bulmer doesn't hesitate. He races over, jumps in, and pulls the child back to solid ground.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and took the child to a local hospital to be checked out. The kid was then reunited with a parent who had been out searching for them at the time.

Police noted they later learned the child had been diagnosed with autism, adding that many children with autism are drawn to water.

