One minor injury following emergency landing in rural Johnson County, KS

Four people were on board the plane when it went down.

Emergency crews are at the scene of an emergency plane landing near 169 Highway and 175th Street in rural Johnson County.

Responders say one minor injury was reported. Four people were on the plane.

Authorities say the plane was en route from Johnson County Airport to Manhattan, KS.

Investigators say after climbing to 1,000 feet the plane experienced engine failure and the pilot found a safe place and landed.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

