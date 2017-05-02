Trial begins for third man accused in shooting of Wyandotte County deputy

The third man accused in the attempted murder of a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy began his trial Tuesday.

Charles Bowser is accused in a string of armed robberies that occurred in February and March 2015.

His most serious charge is attempted capital murder.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times in the face, chest, and stomach during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in March of 2015.

Dyron King and Cecil Meggerson were convicted in February 2016 of attempted capital murder.

Now, 20-year-old Bowser is in court trying to prove his innocence.

"We miss him so it's been tough. It’s been tough. We're just really sick of going through this. I miss my brother and I want him to be home,” said Hope Roland, Bowser’s sister.

She said she believes her brother is innocent.

“Hopefully, throughout this trial, they'll see that and come up with the right verdict,” said Roland.

KCTV5 spoke with a woman who testified. She worked at the Kicks 66 that was robbed.

She said she was pistol-whipped by three men wearing masks and she claims to recognize Bowser’s voice as belonging to one of the men who attacked her.

