Trial begins for third man accused in shooting of Wyandotte County deputy

The third man accused in the attempted murder of a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy began his trial Tuesday.
Charles Bowser is accused in a string of armed robberies that occurred in February and March 2015.
His most serious charge is attempted capital murder.
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times in the face, chest, and stomach during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in March of 2015.
Dyron King and Cecil Meggerson were convicted in February 2016 of attempted capital murder.
Now, 20-year-old Bowser is in court trying to prove his innocence.
"We miss him so it's been tough. It’s been tough. We're just really sick of going through this. I miss my brother and I want him to be home,” said Hope Roland, Bowser’s sister.
She said she believes her brother is innocent.
“Hopefully, throughout this trial, they'll see that and come up with the right verdict,” said Roland.
KCTV5 spoke with a woman who testified. She worked at the Kicks 66 that was robbed.
She said she was pistol-whipped by three men wearing masks and she claims to recognize Bowser’s voice as belonging to one of the men who attacked her.
Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Police are investigating after the owner of a local restaurant was shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas.More >
Police are investigating after the owner of a local restaurant was shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas.More >
Police investigating the case of a couple found dead in an Olathe home believe that the man fatally shot his wife before turning the handgun on himself.More >
Police investigating the case of a couple found dead in an Olathe home believe that the man fatally shot his wife before turning the handgun on himself.More >
A mermaid found was floating in the of Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. Coast Guard wants information on it.More >
A mermaid found was floating in the of Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. Coast Guard wants information on it.More >
On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker’s Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.More >
On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker’s Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide at 37th and Woodland.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide at 37th and Woodland.More >
A partial eclipse will be visible in all of Kansas City -- but you'll only see the whole thing if you head a few miles north to North Kansas City.More >
A partial eclipse will be visible in all of Kansas City -- but you'll only see the whole thing if you head a few miles north to North Kansas City.More >