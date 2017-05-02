New website from former Microsoft official aims to keep government accountable

USAFacts summarizes data – for example, spending, crime rates, and unemployment figures – from every government agency. The goal is to provide a “digestible” government database for Americans to turn to. (Screencap)

A new website, founded by former Microsoft CEO Steven Ballman, aims to help people hold the government accountable.

USAFacts summarizes data – for example, spending, crime rates, and unemployment figures – from every government agency. The goal is to provide a “digestible” government database for Americans to turn to.

“All agencies are run separately and differently. There's not a lot of overlap in how their individual websites are managed generally,” said UMKC political expert Beth Vonnahme.

The premise is simple: follow the money. Where is it coming from? Where is it going? What are the results? The answers are all in the data.

“I love numbers. I think numbers paint a story of what really goes on,” said Ballmer when he announced the new website.

The site is an example of the private sector stepping in to boost government transparency.

“There are lots of individuals with incredible resources who want to be involved in politics and government in some way and this is a pretty innocuous way to be involved. It's not about funding campaigns. It's not about funding politicians. It's about helping the public.”

The website notes their goal is to simple present the facts. Whether the government is spending money wisely, or whether quality of life is getting better or worse, is up to the individual.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.