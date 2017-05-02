Complaints pile up following Shawnee's 'Tidy Town"

An event called 'Tidy Town" is meant to clean up Shawnee, but some residents say it left parts of the city more of a mess.

"Tidy town" is held every year in the city of Shawnee. It's an opportunity for residents to get rid of big items like furniture, mattresses and appliances that they no longer want.

This year, some changes were made in an effort to make things a little bit easier for everyone. An extra day was added and the city was split up into three zones.

The city was hit with complaints after people said their streets were skipped over the weekend, and while the nasty weather didn't make things any easier, the city says no one was missed because of it.

City officials say they've done everything they can to get the word out starting last February, with announcements on their website and social media in city mailers.

"It's been on Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor," said Julie Breithaupt from the City of Shawnee. "Every city event that the mayor has been at work, we've been trying to hammer it home and make sure everybody knows about the new changes. We really kind of tried to blanket the community with that message."

Shawnee residents will also have the opportunity to hit this drop off site a little bit more this week. They'll be opening this up tomorrow, Thursday and Friday for drop off from 12 - 8 p.m.

