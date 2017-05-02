No injuries following bus fire in Kansas City - KCTV5

No injuries following bus fire in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
Rudy Harper/KCTV5 Rudy Harper/KCTV5
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

No injuries have been reported following a school bus fire around 4:15 p.m.

It happened near the intersection of East 55th Street and Indiana Avenue.

It's not clear what led up to the fire or what caused it. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.