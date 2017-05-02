Life-threatening injuries reported following wreck in Northland - KCTV5

Life-threatening injuries reported following wreck in Northland

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a wreck in the Northland.

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. on NE Antioch Road near NE 53rd Street.

The area is a few blocks north of NE Vivion Road. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

