Could possible federal gas tax hike help Missouri roadways?

Police investigating the case of a couple found dead in an Olathe home believe that the man fatally shot his wife before turning the handgun on himself.More >
Police investigating the case of a couple found dead in an Olathe home believe that the man fatally shot his wife before turning the handgun on himself.More >
A mermaid found was floating in the of Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. Coast Guard wants information on it.More >
A mermaid found was floating in the of Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. Coast Guard wants information on it.More >
On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker’s Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.More >
On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker’s Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.More >
Police are investigating after the owner of a local restaurant was shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas.More >
Police are investigating after the owner of a local restaurant was shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide at 37th and Woodland.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide at 37th and Woodland.More >
Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel says national delegates voted last week to adopt a travel advisory that the state chapter issued in June. Chapel says the national board will consider ratification in October.More >
Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel says national delegates voted last week to adopt a travel advisory that the state chapter issued in June. Chapel says the national board will consider ratification in October.More >