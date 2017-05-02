Could possible federal gas tax hike help Missouri roadways?

President Donald Trump recently said he would "consider" a gas tax hike as a means to pay for infrastructure improvements. Now the question arises over whether or not this could help the state of Missouri. (AP)

President Donald Trump recently said he would "consider" a gas tax hike as a means to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Now the question arises over whether or not this could help the state of Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is currently looking for funds to fix dangerous bridges and crumbling roads across the state.

Missouri operates the seventh largest highway system in the country - and does so on the fourth lowest funding level.

According to assistant district engineer for MODOT Kansas City Brian Kidwell, if the federal gas tax ends up raising - and especially a significant amount - whether or not it'll help Missouri all depends on how the bill is written.

"If we can get an increase in the funding it will be a good thing for Missourians and the highway system. How it's going to be paid for or exactly what the numbers look like we have no idea yet. Certainly we have more needs than we have current funding,” Kidwell said.

Congress has not raised the federal gas tax since 1993.

