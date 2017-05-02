Jamaal Charles signs one-year deal with Denver Broncos - KCTV5

Jamaal Charles signs one-year deal with Denver Broncos

Posted: Updated:
Jamaal Charles (AP) Jamaal Charles (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is a Denver Bronco. 

Broncos General Manager John Elway announced on Tuesday the team agreed with Charles on a deal. 

"Excited to have Jamaal Charles join the Broncos," Elway tweeted. "A great addition to our backfield, and we're thrilled we won't have to play against him!"

The NFL Network reports the deal is a one-year contract worth $3.75 million. 

Charles, the Chiefs' all-time leading rusher, was released by the team following the 2017 season. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.