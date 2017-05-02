Eudora man charged with making illegal fireworks

Dylan Curry, 25, was arrested by police and has been charged in connection to an incident in 2015. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

A Eudora man is accused of making illegal fireworks.

Dylan Curry, 25, was arrested by police and has been charged in connection to an incident in 2015.

Police say Curry made illegal fireworks at his house in the 1200 block of Blue Stem.

“I don’t think it’s unique, out of the question, as far as big picture but in Eudora, we do not see a lot of that," Eudora Police Chief Bill Edwards said.

Curry is expected back in court on May 16.

