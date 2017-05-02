Police: Toddler dies after accidentally strangling himself at in-home Lenexa daycare

A 16-month-old boy accidentally strangled himself after his clothing got caught on something while at an in-home daycare, police say. (KCTV5)

Police and paramedics were called about 3 p.m. Friday to the daycare in the 13100 block of West 75th Terrace.

The toddler was immediately transported to Shawnee Mission Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police say his death appears accidental, but they are not completely finished with the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be handed over to the district attorney's office who will then decided if there will be charges or not.

Police say it was a licensed home daycare in good standing and no violations were found. This was the first time Lenexa police were called to the home daycare.

