Lee's Summit woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $1.5M from Garmin, Black & Veatch

A Lee's Summit woman who embezzled from Black & Veatch and Garmin International was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Patricia Webb was sentenced Tuesday for embezzling more than $1.5 million while working in the payroll departments of the two companies.

Webb pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The Kansas City Star reports Webb will pay restitution of about $1.5 million.

Prosecutors say she embezzled more than $1.2 million from Garmin between February 2012 and May 2014. She then took a job at Black & Veatch, where she embezzled more than $300,000 before the crimes were discovered.

Webb previously was prosecuted under the name of Patricia Holmes for forging checks while working at John Knox Village in Lee's Summit.

