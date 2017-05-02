Injuries from lithium-ion battery explosions on the rise, doctor - KCTV5

Injuries from lithium-ion battery explosions on the rise, doctors warn

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Lithium-ion batteries are in our phones and laptops and used to power e-cigs, cars and even planes, but doctors are seeing these batteries cause harm at an increasing rate.

"It is always a surprise, of course. This is something that most people don’t know is even a possibility," said James Howard, medical director of the burn unit at the University of Kansas Hospital.

A Lenexa man is speaking with KCTV5 News and sharing what happened to him.

"Paramedics got there, wrapped me in a fire blanket and took me to KU," Jim Kunz said.

Tonight on KCTV5 at 10 p.m., we show you the scars left on Kunz thanks to the battery in an e-cigarette. Hear his warning and a doctor's advice to make sure the batteries in your devices don’t do the same.

