The real face of prostitution in Kansas City

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is switching parties to join Republicans as President Donald Trump plans a visit to the increasingly conservative state.More >
Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller has launched a grand jury in his investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 election, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.More >
A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a truck filled with toxic gas faces up to 20 years in prison when she's sentenced Thursday for involuntary manslaughter.More >
LONDON (AP) - Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died at 91.More >
President Trump has launched a "real news" video series on his Facebook page, part of his longstanding effort to dismiss the news provided by the mainstream media.More >
President Donald Trump denied Wednesday that he called the White House a "dump."More >
President Donald Trump on Wednesday embraced legislation from two Republican senators that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek to create a system based more on merit and skills than family ties.More >
Fire crews were searching for possible victims and extinguishing a fire after a building collapsed at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, officials said.More >
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
Police are investigating after the owner of a local restaurant was shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas.More >
Police investigating the case of a couple found dead in an Olathe home believe that the man fatally shot his wife before turning the handgun on himself.More >
A partial eclipse will be visible in all of Kansas City -- but you'll only see the whole thing if you head a few miles north to North Kansas City.More >
On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker’s Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.More >
A mermaid found was floating in the of Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. Coast Guard wants information on it.More >
The findings of Jackson County's Jail audit were troubling. The auditor said he saw two officers trying to supervise more than 130 inmates, and said that is an impossible task.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting near 37th Street and Woodland Avenue.More >
Police say a man attacked two women with a machete then led police on a high speed chase through San Antonio, Texas.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
