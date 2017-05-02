Emergency crews perform CPR on person pulled from burning home in Raytown

The fire started before 11 a.m. at a home in the 8500 block of E 66th Street. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5 News)

State fire marshals are investigating the cause of a house fire that sent one man to the hospital not breathing and without a pulse.

However, the 26-year-old man's family is still hoping for the best.

Denise Clark, who owns the home, says she and her daughter had left the house to pick up some sandwich bags.

“I went to go to the store, and when I came back, the road was blocked and it was my house," Clark said. “It's amazing how fast it goes up. You know, I don't know what caused it, I just got done with a whole lot of repairs, new roof, new foundation work."

Clark said there had been four people and five animals staying in the house. Her son, Christopher, and his girlfriend, Ariel, were trapped inside.

While Ariel had been pulled out of the house from a window, Christopher was trapped inside after returning to try and find the family pets.

"He was out of the structure, went back in to retrieve a family pet and neither him nor the pet came out with a pulse or breathing," Raytown Fire Chief Matt Mace said.

Firefighters were called about 11 a.m. Tuesday to East 66th Street east of Raytown Road. When they arrived, heavy fire and smoke were coming from the front.

Family members say it took nearly 20 minutes for their son to be found and taken out of the house. CPR was then performed on the man.

“The victim we retrieved had dark smoke staining around his mouth and nose, but hadn't sustained any burns,” Mace said.

Fire officials say their biggest challenge with this fire was going inside to try and find him.

Currently, the state fire marshal’s office, Raytown detectives and internal fire investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.