Website releases list of Most Dangerous Highway in America

The list named Missouri’s stretch of U.S. Highway 63 as the most dangerous in the state. (AP)

A majority of highway automobile accidents do not result in death but one website has compiled a list of the most dangerous highways in every state.

GeoTab.com put together a list of the most dangerous highways in America.

The list looks at the most dangerous thoroughfare in each state and the fatality rate on that highway.

"To determine the most dangerous highway in each US state, we calculated a Fatal Crash Rate that is based on the annual number of road fatalities and fatal crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, adjusted for the average daily traffic counts provided by the Federal Highway Administration,” GeoTab.com said.

The site deemed the Florida section of U.S. Highway 1 as the most dangerous highway in America, according to fatality rate. The highway has a 2.8 fatality rate and has recorded over 1,000 fatality crashes in the past ten years.

The list named Missouri’s stretch of U.S. Highway 63 as the most dangerous in the state. The highway has a 0.7 fatality rate and has had 15 fatalities per year over the last decade.

In Kansas, Interstate 70 was listed as the most dangerous highway in the state. The stretch of Interstate running through Kansas has a 0.5 fatality rate with 134 fatality accidents in the last ten years.

To view the full list of most dangerous highways in America, click here.

